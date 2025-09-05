HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pilot arrested for secretly filming women with lighter-shaped spy camera

Source: PTI
September 05, 2025 17:58 IST

A pilot of a private airline was arrested for allegedly trying to film a woman on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village in New Delhi on Saturday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said he allegedly used lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women.

 

A case under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect's image was circulated among police networks.

With the help of local intelligence and secret informers, the man was traced and apprehended, police said. During interrogation, Priyadarshi allegedly confessed to recording women without their consent.

A hidden spy camera was recovered from his possession, they said. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
