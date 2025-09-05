HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped

Woman abducted from railway station at gunpoint, gangraped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 05, 2025 12:50 IST

x

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped after being abducted by two men at gunpoint from a railway station in Patna's Fatuha locality, police said on Friday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Both the accused have been arrested, said Awadesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Fatuha-1.

 

"The woman, in her statement, told police that she was standing at Fatuha railway station to catch a train on Tuesday. The accused forcibly took her away at gunpoint to a deserted place nearby and raped her. She did not know the duo," the officer said.

"One of the accused was wanted by police in eight other criminal cases. Both of them were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody," he told PTI.

Further investigation is underway, Kumar added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Woman gangraped in Delhi after being drugged at party
Woman gangraped in Delhi after being drugged at party
Woman gangraped on train, loses leg after being thrown out
Woman gangraped on train, loses leg after being thrown out
Odisha student 'gang-raped'; kin held, 4 others detained
Odisha student 'gang-raped'; kin held, 4 others detained
Maha horror: B'deshi minor girl alleges 200 men raped her
Maha horror: B'deshi minor girl alleges 200 men raped her
UP police arrest 2 for rape of deaf-mute woman
UP police arrest 2 for rape of deaf-mute woman

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!1:08

Huma's stunning transformation leaves fans speechless!

Onam Pookalam at CST3:40

Onam Pookalam at CST

Apple opens its first retail store in Pune1:25

Apple opens its first retail store in Pune

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV