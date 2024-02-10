News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CAA will be implemented before LS polls, says Amit Shah

CAA will be implemented before LS polls, says Amit Shah

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 10, 2024 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the Parliament in December 2019, will be notified and implemented before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at the Times Global Business Summit, in New Delhi, February 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"CAA is an Act of the country, it will be definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it," Shah said speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit in New Delhi. 

 

"CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress had assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and they will be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking," Shah said.

He said in categorical terms that CAA was brought in to provide citizenship and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

"Minorities in our country, and specially our Muslim community, are being provoked. CAA cannot snatch away anyone's citizenship because there is no provision in the Act. CAA is an act to provide citizenship to refugees who were persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan."

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country.

Speaking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls the home minister said that this election was about corruption against development.

"This election is not about I.N.D.I.A vs NDA. This is about corrupt governance vs. zero tolerance against corruption. This election is about those who want to secure national security vs. those who, in the name of foreign policy, endanger national security" the Union home minister said. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim
CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim
No more amendments to CAA to include more minorities
No more amendments to CAA to include more minorities
What's all the hullabaloo over CAA!
What's all the hullabaloo over CAA!
This player is a 'problem' for England
This player is a 'problem' for England
Spinners will play key role in T20 World Cup: Maharaj
Spinners will play key role in T20 World Cup: Maharaj
Political uncertainty casts shadow on PCB leadership
Political uncertainty casts shadow on PCB leadership
Johnson reckons good IPL show could seal T20 WC spot
Johnson reckons good IPL show could seal T20 WC spot
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CAA is the law of the land, no one can...: Shah

CAA is the law of the land, no one can...: Shah

Will govt notify CAA rules before LS polls?

Will govt notify CAA rules before LS polls?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances