News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CAA is the law of the land, no one can stop it: Shah

CAA is the law of the land, no one can stop it: Shah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 27, 2023 12:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that no one can stop the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as it is the law of the land and accused the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, of misleading people on the issue.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a meeting of the West Bengal BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library in Kolkata. Photograph: @AmitShah/X

Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library in Kolkata on Tuesday, Shah said it is the party's commitment to implement the CAA.

Shah expressed confidence that the party will bag more than 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats from the state. In the 2019 polls, the saffron camp had secured 18 seats.

The Bengal BJP media cell shared a list of pointers of Shah's speech at the closed-door programme. Later in the evening, it also shared a few video clips of Shah's speech.

 

"We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA," he said at the party programme, the video clip of which was shared by the BJP's media wing.

Shah launched a scathing attack on Banerjee for misleading people on the issue of CAA.

"At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said.

The TMC led by Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the CAA, which was passed by Parliament in 2019.

The promise of implementing the controversial CAA had been a major poll plank of the BJP in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The saffron party's leaders consider it a plausible factor that led to the rise of the BJP in Bengal.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who had entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India questioned on CAA at UNHCR meeting
India questioned on CAA at UNHCR meeting
'Our fight will go on till Citizenship Act is revoked'
'Our fight will go on till Citizenship Act is revoked'
'Protesting as Assamese, not as Hindu or Muslim'
'Protesting as Assamese, not as Hindu or Muslim'
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
PICS: Elgar overshadows Rahul as SA take control
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
UP officer made to wed Muslim woman post-conversion
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Stay away from social media; you'll be happy: Rahul
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
Impending retirement gave Elgar 'bit of freedom'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim

CAA: A message to the Indian Muslim

Families Mourn CAA Activists

Families Mourn CAA Activists

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances