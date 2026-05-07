Buzz over AIADMK, DMK joining hands to stop Vijay

Amidst shifting political alliances in Tamil Nadu, speculation is rife about a potential DMK and AIADMK alliance to block the TVK from forming a government.

IMAGE: DMK president M K Stalin leaves from the party headquarters after a meeting with VCK chief, Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI-M state secretary, Shanmugam and CPI state secretary Veerapandian, in Chennai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Speculation arises about a potential alliance between DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

The alliance aims to prevent TVK from forming a government.

Congress party has joined forces with TVK, altering the political dynamics.

TVK chief Vijay has staked claim to form the government with Congress support.

Political circles in Tamil Nadu were abuzz on Wednesday over reported 'talks between bitter rivals', the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-- to stop the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming its maiden government in the state.

Congress Support For TVK Shifts Political Landscape

Reports of deliberations between the two Dravidian parties surfaced hours after the Congress party joined hands with TVK.

However, both the AIADMK and the DMK camps declined to comment.

TVK Stakes Claim To Form Government

Earlier in the day, TVK chief Vijay called on the Governor to stake claim to form the government after getting support from the Congress, which also severed its ties with pre-poll ally the DMK.

The TVK has won 108 seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 59, the AIADMK 47, the Congress five, the Pattali Makkal Katchi 4, the Indian Union Muslim League two, the Communist Party of India two, the Communist Party of India-Marxist two, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi two.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have got one seat each.