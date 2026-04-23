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Aligarh Businessman Murdered Over Loan Refusal: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 14:53 IST

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An Aligarh businessman was allegedly murdered by his neighbour after repeatedly refusing to lend him money, leading to a conspiracy and the arrest of the accused and his associates.

Key Points

  • Aligarh businessman Narottam Singh was allegedly murdered by his neighbour after refusing a loan.
  • The accused, Kanhaiya, and three associates have been arrested in connection with the murder.
  • Singh was last seen leaving with Kanhaiya before his body was found in an under-construction house.
  • Kanhaiya confessed to the crime, citing resentment over Singh's repeated refusal to grant him a loan for house construction.

A city-based businessman, whose body was found in an under-construction house on the outskirts of Aligarh earlier this week, was allegedly murdered by his neighbour after he refused to lend him money, police said on Thursday.

Accused Arrested in Aligarh Murder Case

The accused, identified as Kanhaiya, along with three of his associates -- Pramod, Nanda and Ajai -- has been arrested. The three aides were allegedly hired to execute the crime, according to an official police release.

 

Police said the victim, Narottam Singh, who owned a petrol pump, had gone missing on Monday afternoon. His body was later recovered from an under-construction house in a village.

Investigation Reveals Motive Behind the Crime

During investigation, it emerged that Singh had last been seen leaving on a two-wheeler with his neighbour Kanhaiya. Following suspicion, police launched a search operation and apprehended the accused on Wednesday evening.

During questioning, Kanhaiya allegedly confessed to the crime and told police that he had been seeking a loan from Singh for constructing his house. However, Singh had repeatedly refused his request, which led to resentment.

"Angered over the refusal, the accused hatched a conspiracy and, with the help of his associates, carried out the murder," a police officer said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.

The Aligarh police are continuing their investigation into the murder. In India, murder investigations typically involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and building a case for prosecution based on motive and opportunity. The arrested individuals will likely face charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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