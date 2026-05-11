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Empty Buses Catch Fire At Indore Depot, Sparking Protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 15:56 IST

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A fire at an Indore bus depot, which destroyed multiple vehicles, has ignited protests from residents demanding the depot's relocation due to persistent safety hazards.

Key Points

  • Three empty buses caught fire at a private depot in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, causing explosions.
  • The fire completely gutted three buses and six motorcycles parked at the depot.
  • No casualties were reported, but the incident triggered panic among residents.
  • Local councillor Manish Sharma staged a protest demanding the removal of the bus depot due to safety concerns.
  • Residents allege that a similar fire occurred previously, highlighting ongoing risks.

Three empty buses caught fire, causing explosions at a private depot in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at a bus depot located near a residential colony in the Musakhedi area, said Lokesh Singh Bhadoria, in-charge of the Azad Nagar police station.

 

Extent Of Damage From Indore Bus Fire

Three buses and six motorcycles parked at the depot were completely gutted in the fire, he said.

"The fire brigade has brought the blaze under control. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," Bhadoria said.

Residents Demand Bus Depot Relocation

According to locals, empty passenger buses caught fire, causing explosions, triggering panic in the area as people rushed out of their homes.

They further alleged that although a similar fire had occurred at the depot previously, passenger buses continued to be parked in the residential area, posing a threat to lives and property.

Protests Erupt Over Safety Concerns

Local councillor Manish Sharma staged a protest demanding the removal of the bus depot.

"Last time, four buses caught fire at this location. There is a settlement of 50,000 families near the site. We demand that the bus depot be immediately removed from this area," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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