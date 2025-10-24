HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many passengers couldn't escape'

Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many passengers couldn't escape'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 24, 2025 11:30 IST

x

Jayant Kushwaha, who was travelling from Hyderabad in a private bus that caught fire, on Friday narrated the horrific ordeal, saying that he remained in disbelief after witnessing fire onboard as soon as he woke up.

Photograph: ANI on X

Jayant woke up around 2.30 am only to find himself and others trapped in a fire on board since the doors remained locked.

He, along with two or three other passengers, attempted to break emergency windows to escape the bus.

"Around 2.30-2.40 am, the bus stopped, and I woke up and I saw that the bus caught fire. I couldn't believe that it was fire. I realised moments after that it was fire. Only two three people were awake. We yelled fire and woke everybody up. The doors were locked. We couldn't locate the drivers. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked. We jumped out of the window. Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows," Jayant told ANI.

 

Another eyewitness of the incident, Ashwin, said that around 20 people managed to get out of the bus as it caught fire, but others were unable to escape.

Ashwin said that he was the one to alert the driver about the fire on the window side.

"Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver's seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 AM, I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped right away. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape," Ashwin told ANI.

A Private bus carrying 41 passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool caught fire, killing at least 20 passengers after colliding with a bike that got stuck under the bus, officials confirmed on Friday.

Kurnool District Collector (DC) A Siri said that a total of 11 bodies have been identified, while the remaining nine bodies are yet to be accounted for.

She said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday between 3.00 am and 3.10 am.

"There are a total of 41 members in the bus, including two drivers. A bike got stuck under the bus. After the accident, petrol leaked from the bike and caught fire. Of the 41 members, we have traced 21 passengers; they are safe. 11 dead bodies have been removed from the bus. 21 members have minor injuries and are undergoing treatment. We have to confirm about the remaining 9 bodies," DC Siri said.

She further informed that the bus doors failed to open after the accident. However, the DC said, two drivers managed to escape from the fire.

"This incident happened late at night, and the passengers were sleeping. The bus wires were cut after the accident, and the bus doors didn't open after the accident. We're investigating the matter. The two drivers escaped from the fire. The passengers were coming from Hyderabad, and we're tracing the deceased family members. We've set up a control room for help," DC Siri said.

A fire official pointed out that there were no safety hammers to break the glass after the accident.

"The bus collided with a bike, dragged it and caused the bike's petrol to leak, which led to a fire. There were no safety hammers to break glass after the fire accident. The bus driver didn't stop after the collision with the bike. The bus' diesel tank didn't catch fire, but the bus was totally damaged. We're investigating the matter," the official said.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
20 passengers burnt alive as Rajasthan bus catches fire
Why Fire Insurance Is A Must!
Why Fire Insurance Is A Must!
14 die in Kolkata hotel blaze, safety lapses exposed
14 die in Kolkata hotel blaze, safety lapses exposed
Emergency exit jammed, 4 employees charred to death in bus
Emergency exit jammed, 4 employees charred to death in bus
40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead
40 gas cylinders explode as tanker rams LPG truck; 1 dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Asrani Films To Watch On OTT

webstory image 2

7 Ekdum Traditional Rasam Recipes To Keep Handy

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

From Tobacco to Bananas: Gujarat Farmer's natural farming success story2:32

From Tobacco to Bananas: Gujarat Farmer's natural farming...

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Vatican City to meet Pope Leo for Historic state visit2:57

King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Vatican City to...

'Will let you know in 6 months': Trump on Putin's reaction to US oil sanctions0:20

'Will let you know in 6 months': Trump on Putin's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO