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Bus Driver Dies In Agra-Lucknow Expressway Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 10:20 IST

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A fatal bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway resulted in the death of a driver and injuries to 20 passengers after a collision with an overturned truck.

Key Points

  • A bus driver died in a collision between a bus and an overturned truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
  • Approximately 20 passengers sustained injuries in the road accident, with several in serious condition.
  • The bus, en route to Gurugram from Kanpur, collided with the truck near Kilometre 46.
  • The collision caused a short circuit, resulting in a fire that engulfed the bus.

A 48-year-old bus driver was charred to death and around 20 passengers were injured after a double-decker bus had a collision with an overturned sand-laden truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here early Friday, police said.

Details of the Agra-Lucknow Expressway Accident

The accident took place around 2.30 am near Kilometre 46 under the Matsena Police Station area.

 

The sleeper bus, headed to Gurugram from Kanpur, rammed into the dumper that had turned upside down after hitting the divider, the police said.

The collision triggered a short circuit that set the bus on fire, forcing passengers to break the window panes and jump out.

Victims and Rescue Efforts

The deceased driver was identified as Shambhu, a resident of the Bari area in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad and City Magistrate Vinod Kumar Pandey told reporters that around 40 to 45 passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

"Twenty passengers were injured in the incident, of whom seven seriously injured persons were admitted to Firozabad hospital, while others were referred to Saifai," the SP said.

It took fire tenders nearly three hours to bring the blaze under control.

The driver's body was sent for a post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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