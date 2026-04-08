Bus and Lorry Collision in Karnataka Leaves Nine Injured

A serious bus and lorry collision near Mangaluru, Karnataka, has left nine people injured, prompting a police investigation into the cause of the accident and raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points A bus and lorry collided near Gurupura, Karnataka, resulting in nine injuries.

The accident is suspected to have been caused by the negligence of the lorry driver.

Seven bus passengers and both drivers were injured and hospitalised.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage in the collision.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Nine persons were injured when a bus and a lorry collided near Gurupura here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Bhami School and is suspected to be due to the negligence of the lorry driver.

The bus was travelling from Mangaluru to Moodbidri, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction.

Seven passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to hospitals here. The drivers of both vehicles were also seriously injured, taking the total number of injured to nine, police said.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the impact. A case has been registered at the Bajpe police station, and further investigation is underway.