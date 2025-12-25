HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck': Chitradurga bus driver

'Tried to control bus seeing overspeeding truck': Chitradurga bus driver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 25, 2025 11:32 IST

x

The driver of the bus that met with an accident, in which at least nine people were killed in this district on Thursday, said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.

IMAGE: The badly damaged truck in the collision in Chitradurga, Karnataka, December 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

At least nine people were killed when a speeding container truck crashed into a private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur in Chitradurga at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

"The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.

 

He said, "I tried to control the bus, on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. My bus even touched the other vehicle, which was moving next to us; I don't know what vehicle it was. But, couldn't (control)."

Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus who is also undergoing treatment with minor injuries, said he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact.

"The truck that was coming from the opposite direction directly rammed the diesel tank. I was in the front of the bus and was asleep when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the accident, I was thrown out, breaking the glass of the bus," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

9 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with truck in K'taka
9 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with truck in K'taka
20 burnt alive as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire
20 burnt alive as Bengaluru-bound bus catches fire
Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'
Bus fire: 'Doors were locked, many couldn't escape'
Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition
Bus fire: Sleeping passengers charred beyond recognition
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool
Revealed: What caused the deadly bus fire in Kurnool

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International Airport1:15

WATCH: First flight lands at Navi Mumbai International...

CM Yogi blasts SP in UP Assembly81:46

CM Yogi blasts SP in UP Assembly

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport Begins Flight Ops1:26

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO