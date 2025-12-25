9 killed as bus catches fire after colliding with truck in K'taka

At least nine persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, in this district early on Thursday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at the accident site in Chigradurga, Karnataka, December 25, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

The bus with 32 passengers which was its way to Gokarna was engulfted in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle, East Zone inspector general of Police Ravikanthe Gowda said.

The accident happened after the truck jumped a road-divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters.

The bus driver and cleaner escaped. The driver of the truck and its cleaner are among the dead.

IMAGE: The container truck that collided with the bus. Photograph: ANI on X

The injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital in Shira in Tumakuru district, he added.

Many passengers escaped by jumping from the bus, Gowda said.

Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 45 school children that was behind the fateful bus just escaped the accident.

"Thankfully the driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren drove on the other side and no one was hurt."

At least two passengers were grievously injured, the police said.