News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News »  Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph

Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 06, 2022 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have obtained the CCTV footage of the ill-fated Mercedes car in which Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was travelling to Mumbai, shortly before it crashed, killing him and his friend, an official said on Monday.

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling after it met with crash in Palghar . Photograph: ANI Photo

The footage shows the car passing through the Dapchari check post in Palghar district at 2.21 pm on Sunday, he said.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole on the spot.

 

The police team probing the crash are examining the CCTV footage for further leads, the official said.

Another police officer said the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour.

The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said.

She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

The probe team will submit a detailed report which will be forwarded to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has ordered an investigation into the road accident, he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
'A simple guy despite being a billionaire'
Mistry was in the backseat, survivors were in front
Mistry was in the backseat, survivors were in front
Will miss my twin: Supriya Sule on Cyrus Mistry
Will miss my twin: Supriya Sule on Cyrus Mistry
'Can NPS get extra tax benefit for me?'
'Can NPS get extra tax benefit for me?'
Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!
Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!
US Open PIX: Tiafoe knocks out Nadal; Swiatek survives
US Open PIX: Tiafoe knocks out Nadal; Swiatek survives
SEE: Peace Prevails Along LoC
SEE: Peace Prevails Along LoC
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Cyrus Mistry never threw his weight around'

'Cyrus Mistry never threw his weight around'

Mistry's car over-speeding, covered 20km in 9 minutes

Mistry's car over-speeding, covered 20km in 9 minutes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances