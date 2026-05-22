Building Contractor Shot Dead In Indore Revenge Killing

A building contractor was murdered in Indore in what police suspect is a revenge killing connected to a previous murder case in Bhind, highlighting ongoing tensions and the cycle of violence.

Key Points Building contractor Avitendra Tomar was shot dead in Indore by motorcycle-borne assailants.

The murder is believed to be a revenge killing connected to a 2024 murder case in Bhind.

The victim's brother was allegedly involved in the murder of the assailant's brother.

Police have launched a search for the absconding suspects, including Gulshan Yadav.

A 35-year-old building contractor was shot and killed by motorcycle-borne assailants here in a revenge killing linked to a two-year-old murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Avitendra alias Abhi Tomar, was attacked on the Ring Road in the Lasudia police station area late Thursday night while he was sitting in his car and talking to friends, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

Details of the Indore Contractor Murder

Five assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Tomar, killing him on the spot.

Singh said Tomar, a building contractor and native of Bhind, had shifted to Indore three to four months ago.

Investigation and Suspects in the Revenge Killing

The alleged assailants, Gulshan Yadav, Gaurav and Delu Laria, are absconding and efforts are on to trace them, he said.

"In 2024, a case was registered in Bhind against Tomar's brother and his associates for the murder of Gulshan Yadav's younger brother, Vishnu Yadav. Prima facie, it appears Gulshan killed Tomar to avenge his brother's murder," Singh said.

He said that the alleged assailants arrived in Indore on Wednesday and kept a watch on Tomar's movements before carrying out the attack.

The official said that four police teams had been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused.