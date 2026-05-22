HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Building Contractor Shot Dead In Indore Revenge Killing

Building Contractor Shot Dead In Indore Revenge Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 13:08 IST

x

A building contractor was murdered in Indore in what police suspect is a revenge killing connected to a previous murder case in Bhind, highlighting ongoing tensions and the cycle of violence.

Key Points

  • Building contractor Avitendra Tomar was shot dead in Indore by motorcycle-borne assailants.
  • The murder is believed to be a revenge killing connected to a 2024 murder case in Bhind.
  • The victim's brother was allegedly involved in the murder of the assailant's brother.
  • Police have launched a search for the absconding suspects, including Gulshan Yadav.

A 35-year-old building contractor was shot and killed by motorcycle-borne assailants here in a revenge killing linked to a two-year-old murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Friday.

The victim, Avitendra alias Abhi Tomar, was attacked on the Ring Road in the Lasudia police station area late Thursday night while he was sitting in his car and talking to friends, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh told PTI.

 

Details of the Indore Contractor Murder

Five assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at Tomar, killing him on the spot.

Singh said Tomar, a building contractor and native of Bhind, had shifted to Indore three to four months ago.

Investigation and Suspects in the Revenge Killing

The alleged assailants, Gulshan Yadav, Gaurav and Delu Laria, are absconding and efforts are on to trace them, he said.

"In 2024, a case was registered in Bhind against Tomar's brother and his associates for the murder of Gulshan Yadav's younger brother, Vishnu Yadav. Prima facie, it appears Gulshan killed Tomar to avenge his brother's murder," Singh said.

He said that the alleged assailants arrived in Indore on Wednesday and kept a watch on Tomar's movements before carrying out the attack.

The official said that four police teams had been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indore Woman Allegedly Conspired with Lover to Murder Husband
Indore Woman Allegedly Conspired with Lover to Murder Husband
Property Dealer Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Land Dispute Suspected
Indore Man Murdered Over Witchcraft Accusations; Three Arrested
Indore Man Murdered Over Witchcraft Accusations; Three Arrested
BJP leader's son killed in MP; police raze illegal buildings of accused
BJP leader's son killed in MP; police raze illegal buildings of accused
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing
Delhi Man with Past Murder Case Shot Dead in Suspected Revenge Killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Valsad faces severe water crisis, locals risk lives to fetch water from deep wells3:17

Valsad faces severe water crisis, locals risk lives to...

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo1:09

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo

Watch: US Envoy Sergio Gor reveals what Trump told Modi on his last phone call9:24

Watch: US Envoy Sergio Gor reveals what Trump told Modi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO