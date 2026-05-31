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Home  » News » Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead

Building collapse near Delhi Metro station leaves 4 dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 14:59 IST

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The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway at the accident site in Saket, News Delhi, May 30, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rescue operations involving multiple agencies, including the NDRF and Delhi Police, have concluded.
  • The building housed a coaching institute, cafes, and offices, with construction work reportedly underway.
  • An inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the Delhi building collapse.

The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey commercial building near Saket Metro station in south Delhi has risen to four, while many others were rescued and admitted to hospital, an official said on Sunday.

The building on Western Marg in the Saidulajab area collapsed on Saturday evening. The structure housed a coaching institute, cafes and offices, while construction work was reportedly underway on the upper floor at the time of the incident.

 

"Total four people have died in the incident. Rescue operation is underway," deputy commissioner of police (South) Anant Mittal told PTI.

The police said the building was reduced to rubble, with debris crashing onto an adjoining tin shed canteen frequented by students preparing for medical entrance examinations.

All the injured were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

A multi-agency rescue operation involving the NDRF, DFS, DDMA, Delhi police and local volunteers continued through the night.

Rescue teams deployed heavy machinery, hydraulic cutters, victim-location cameras and sniffer dogs to search for those trapped beneath the debris.

The operation was concluded after all trapped persons were accounted for, officials said.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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