News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » One killed, 6 of a family rescued as building collapses in Delhi

One killed, 6 of a family rescued as building collapses in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 24, 2022 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 20-year-old man died while six members of his family were rescued as a three-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Sunday, the police said.

IMAGE: Police and fire service personnel carry out rescue operation after building collapsed in Mustafabad, Delhi, July 24, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident was reported at around 5 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service.

 

The Police pulled out Suleman (45), his wife Shabnam (40), daughters Shabnur (22) and Labiya (20) and his sons Sufhiyan (20), Faizan (17) and Arshiyal (15) from the debris.

Sufhiyan was pulled out with great difficulty and rushed to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead, a senior police officer said.

"The family was living in the now collapsed portion of the building as tenants for the last four years," he said.

The building was constructed about 17-18 years back and is owned by one Shamim Ahmad, the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi: 8 injured as houses collapse in heavy rains
Delhi: 8 injured as houses collapse in heavy rains
5 feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi
5 feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi
Delhi: 4 children, 2 women killed in building collapse
Delhi: 4 children, 2 women killed in building collapse
PIX: Chopra 'happy to win World silver; will take it'
PIX: Chopra 'happy to win World silver; will take it'
Strengthen health measures for monkeypox: WHO
Strengthen health measures for monkeypox: WHO
Snags: DGCA begins 2-month-long spl audit of planes
Snags: DGCA begins 2-month-long spl audit of planes
Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, tally at 4
Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, tally at 4
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

9-year-old girl among 4 killed in Delhi building collapse

9-year-old girl among 4 killed in Delhi building collapse

13 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 20 rescued

13 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse; 20 rescued

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances