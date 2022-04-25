News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 5 feared trapped as building undergoing renovation collapses in Delhi

5 feared trapped as building undergoing renovation collapses in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2022 17:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five labourers are feared trapped under the rubble of a three-storey building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Monday, fire officials said.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel rescue a person from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, New Delhi on Monday, April 25, 2020. Photograph: ANI

The building was undergoing renovation when it collapsed, they said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, "We received a call around 1:24 pm about a house collapse in Satya Niketan building number 173 here. Six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot."

Five labourers are trapped under the debris and efforts are being made to rescue them, he said.

 

"Our priority is to rescue the trapped labourers who were working inside the building which was under renovation. Since this building is in a congested area, the main challenge was to take the rescue vehicles inside the area. It was a difficult task. However, our vehicles have reached the spot and our men are already at work," Garg said.

A senior fire official said according to preliminary inquiry, it seems that the building was not in a good condition to undergo renovation.

"This was an old building and it was not in a good condition to go ahead with the renovation plans. We have got to know through local inquiry that the said building was being renovated to convert it into a PG accommodation. So, they must have broken some structure for this purpose which led to the collapse," he said.

"Since renovation was underway, no one was living in the building. It has also been found that there was no proper building plan. It was not a planned construction and was also not approved by the concerned authorities," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said police are also helping with the rescue operation.

"Our priority is to rescue the trapped men. My team and I are at the spot and helping the other agencies with the rescue operation," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mum bldg collapse: Man survives, but loses 9 relatives
Mum bldg collapse: Man survives, but loses 9 relatives
Mumbai building collapse victim on how he survived
Mumbai building collapse victim on how he survived
Why Do Bridges Collapse In Uttarakhand?
Why Do Bridges Collapse In Uttarakhand?
What Future plans to do after RIL deal was rejected
What Future plans to do after RIL deal was rejected
Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas fail to get HC breather
Hanuman Chalisa row: Ranas fail to get HC breather
Wheat export: Madhya Pradesh ahead of Punjab, Haryana
Wheat export: Madhya Pradesh ahead of Punjab, Haryana
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
Taliban moving away terrorists from Pak border: Report
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bridge Collapses. Trailer Falls Down

Bridge Collapses. Trailer Falls Down

'Where are you taking my mother and sister?'

'Where are you taking my mother and sister?'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances