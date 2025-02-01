HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Budget allocates Rs 3,481 cr to wipe out Maoist menace

Budget allocates Rs 3,481 cr to wipe out Maoist menace

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 01, 2025 18:35 IST

x

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 3,481.27 crore for security-related expenditure and the Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremist areas as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has set a target of March 2026 to end the Maoists menace in the country.

IMAGE: A view of the arms and ammunition recovered from the site after 16 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces, in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, January 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

An amount of Rs 3,481.27 crore has been allocated in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

An amount of Rs 2,463.62 crore was allocated under this head in the Budget for 2024-25.

The allocation is considered significant in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated statements that the Narendra Modi government has resolved to end Maoist menace in the country by March 2026.

 

Forty Maoists have been killed in separate gunfights in the worst Maoist-hit state of Chhattisgarh this year till January-end.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

Six Maoists were killed in Odisha in 2024, while eight were arrested and 24 had surrendered.

According to the home ministry's data, 48 Maoists have so far been killed this year in all Maoist-affected states, 290 were killed in 2024 and 50 in 2023.

The government has also established 290 camps of security forces in Maoist-affected areas since 2019 and 88 more are proposed to be set up in 2025.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh
12 of 16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh identified
12 of 16 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh identified
4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; AK-47, SLR recovered
4 Maoists, cop killed in Chhattisgarh encounter; AK-47, SLR recovered
C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle
C'garh: 8 jawans dead as Maoists blow up their vehicle
Chhattisgarh will be Maoist-free by Mar 2026: Shah
Chhattisgarh will be Maoist-free by Mar 2026: Shah

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

Nothing Phone 3a Series Coming In March

webstory image 3

8 Tasty, Wholesome Recipes With Cabbage

VIDEOS

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds3:19

Virat Kohli lookalikes grab eyeballs among massive crowds

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's Budget speech0:49

Oppn MPs walk out of Parliament during Sitharaman's...

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new income tax structure5:03

Massive announcement by Sitharaman, middle-class gets new...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD