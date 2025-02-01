Budget allocates Rs 3,481 cr to wipe out Maoist menace

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated Rs 3,481.27 crore for security-related expenditure and the Special Infrastructure Scheme for Left Wing Extremist areas as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has set a target of March 2026 to end the Maoists menace in the country.

IMAGE: A view of the arms and ammunition recovered from the site after 16 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces, in Gariaband, Chhattisgarh, January 22, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

An amount of Rs 3,481.27 crore has been allocated in the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

An amount of Rs 2,463.62 crore was allocated under this head in the Budget for 2024-25.

The allocation is considered significant in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated statements that the Narendra Modi government has resolved to end Maoist menace in the country by March 2026.

Forty Maoists have been killed in separate gunfights in the worst Maoist-hit state of Chhattisgarh this year till January-end.

Last year, 219 Maoists were neutralised by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh.

Six Maoists were killed in Odisha in 2024, while eight were arrested and 24 had surrendered.

According to the home ministry's data, 48 Maoists have so far been killed this year in all Maoist-affected states, 290 were killed in 2024 and 50 in 2023.

The government has also established 290 camps of security forces in Maoist-affected areas since 2019 and 88 more are proposed to be set up in 2025.