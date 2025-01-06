HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
8 DRG jawans dead as Naxals blow up their vehicle in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 06, 2025 16:16 IST

Eight jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI on X

The incident took place near Ambeli village under Kutru police station when the security personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The DRG is a unit of the state police.

 

This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years, an official said.

On April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle, which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in neighbouring Dantewada district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
