BSF shoots down Pak drone with 3.3 kg heroin near IB in Punjab, 4th in 2 days

The Border Security has shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar, the force said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on Saturday, the BSF said in a statement.

The BSF said that it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

While three drones were intercepted by the BSF on Friday night, the fourth one was shot down on Saturday night.

"The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill and successfully downed the Pakistani drone with contraband," it said.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring, from the farming fields of Dhanoe Kalan village."

The BSF said that four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment for easy detection of smugglers.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately 3.3 kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan foiled by vigilant BSF troops," added the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the spokesperson said.

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar district after troops fired at it around 9.30 pm.

Two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered from the UAV that was found in Rattan Khurd village, the spokesperson added.

A third drone was intercepted on Friday night along this front. However, it could not be recovered as it fell on the Pakistani side, he said.

CCTV footage showed people collecting this third drone from the Pakistan side, the spokesperson said. (With PTI inputs)