Rediff.com  » News » Pak drone with drugs shot down by BSF women's squad

Pak drone with drugs shot down by BSF women's squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2022 15:01 IST
A women squad of the Border Security Force has foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in Punjab's Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was entering India from Pakistan with 3.1 kg of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

The troops noticed that the drone was entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, on Monday night, according to officials.

Two female constables of the 73 battalion fired 25 rounds at the drone and brought it down at 11.05 pm. During a search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with six rotors.

 

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

"Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel," a spokesperson for the force said.

Another drone was spotted near the Vadai Cheema border outpost at 10.57 pm on Monday, an official said.

After the BSF troops opened fire at the UAV, it went back to Pakistan.

Last Friday, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
