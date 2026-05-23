Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered

A local BRS leader was brutally murdered in Telangana, with police investigating whether old rivalries led to the gruesome crime.

Key Points BRS leader Chintalapati Madhu found murdered in Suryapet district, Telangana.

The victim's body was dismembered and found in a gunny bag under a culvert.

Police suspect old rivalries as the primary motive for the murder.

The deceased was a key witness in a past murder case, potentially linking it to the current crime.

Police have launched a fast-track investigation to ensure the culprits are severely punished.

A local BRS leader was found killed with his body cut into pieces and dumped in a gunny bag in Suryapet district over suspected old rivalries, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Launched Into BRS Leader's Murder

Police received a complaint in the early hours of Saturday that Chintalapati Madhu was missing since Friday evening.

His wife had served as a Sarpanch in the past.

Police teams, who started searching for him, found his dead body in a gunny bag under a culvert near a highway.

Suspects And Motives In The BRS Leader Murder Case

Police said it appeared that Madhu was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped under the culvert.

It is suspected that persons known to him joined hands with those who have old grudges against the deceased, police said.

Madhu's acquaintances appeared to have lured him to a particular place to carry out the murder, they added.

Past Cases And Fast-Track Investigation

The deceased was a main witness in a murder case in the past and his murder is suspected to have taken place in view of old cases, police said.

The case would be investigated on a fast track and efforts would be made to ensure tough punishment to the culprits, they added.