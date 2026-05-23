HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered

Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 22:21 IST

x

A local BRS leader was brutally murdered in Telangana, with police investigating whether old rivalries led to the gruesome crime.

Key Points

  • BRS leader Chintalapati Madhu found murdered in Suryapet district, Telangana.
  • The victim's body was dismembered and found in a gunny bag under a culvert.
  • Police suspect old rivalries as the primary motive for the murder.
  • The deceased was a key witness in a past murder case, potentially linking it to the current crime.
  • Police have launched a fast-track investigation to ensure the culprits are severely punished.

A local BRS leader was found killed with his body cut into pieces and dumped in a gunny bag in Suryapet district over suspected old rivalries, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Launched Into BRS Leader's Murder

Police received a complaint in the early hours of Saturday that Chintalapati Madhu was missing since Friday evening.

 

His wife had served as a Sarpanch in the past.

Police teams, who started searching for him, found his dead body in a gunny bag under a culvert near a highway.

Suspects And Motives In The BRS Leader Murder Case

Police said it appeared that Madhu was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped under the culvert.

It is suspected that persons known to him joined hands with those who have old grudges against the deceased, police said.

Madhu's acquaintances appeared to have lured him to a particular place to carry out the murder, they added.

Past Cases And Fast-Track Investigation

The deceased was a main witness in a murder case in the past and his murder is suspected to have taken place in view of old cases, police said.

The case would be investigated on a fast track and efforts would be made to ensure tough punishment to the culprits, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

70-year-old Telangana RTI activist found dead in stone quarry, 3 held
70-year-old Telangana RTI activist found dead in stone quarry, 3 held
Out of power in Telangana, BRS eyes LS elections for redemption
Out of power in Telangana, BRS eyes LS elections for redemption
BRS MLA's Vehicle Vandalised After Remarks Against Union Minister
BRS MLA's Vehicle Vandalised After Remarks Against Union Minister
BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post
BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post
RSS worker hacked to death on busy Bengaluru street
RSS worker hacked to death on busy Bengaluru street

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System in Shirdi0:51

Rajnath Singh flags off Suryastra Universal Rocket...

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi3:16

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO