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Home  » News » BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post

BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 18:07 IST

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A BRS social media coordinator has been arrested in Hyderabad following allegations of assault and threats against a Congress functionary over a contentious social media post, sparking political tensions.

Key Points

  • BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank arrested for allegedly assaulting a Congress functionary.
  • The assault stemmed from a social media post targeting Krishank.
  • Congress worker alleges trespassing, assault, and damage to property.
  • Police arrested Krishank and seven others in connection with the case.
  • The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank was among eight people arrested here for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Congress functionary over a social media post, police said on Friday.

Details of the Alleged Assault

In a complaint, Congress party social media coordinator G Rajendra Kumar alleged that a BRS leader, along with 10 to 15 of his supporters, "illegally" trespassed into his house on Thursday, assaulted him, and threatened him over a social media post against Krishank, a senior police official said.

 

He further stated in his complaint that they also snatched and damaged his mobile phone.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

Based on the complaint filed by Kumar, a case was registered at the Kukatpally police station.

During the course of the investigation, Krishank and seven others were arrested.

They were produced before a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody till May 7, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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