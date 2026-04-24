BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post

A BRS social media coordinator has been arrested in Hyderabad following allegations of assault and threats against a Congress functionary over a contentious social media post, sparking political tensions.
Key Points
- BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank arrested for allegedly assaulting a Congress functionary.
- The assault stemmed from a social media post targeting Krishank.
- Congress worker alleges trespassing, assault, and damage to property.
- Police arrested Krishank and seven others in connection with the case.
- The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.
BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank was among eight people arrested here for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Congress functionary over a social media post, police said on Friday.
Details of the Alleged Assault
In a complaint, Congress party social media coordinator G Rajendra Kumar alleged that a BRS leader, along with 10 to 15 of his supporters, "illegally" trespassed into his house on Thursday, assaulted him, and threatened him over a social media post against Krishank, a senior police official said.
He further stated in his complaint that they also snatched and damaged his mobile phone.
Legal Proceedings and Arrests
Based on the complaint filed by Kumar, a case was registered at the Kukatpally police station.
During the course of the investigation, Krishank and seven others were arrested.
They were produced before a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody till May 7, police said.