BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post

A BRS social media coordinator has been arrested in Hyderabad following allegations of assault and threats against a Congress functionary over a contentious social media post, sparking political tensions.

Key Points BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank arrested for allegedly assaulting a Congress functionary.

The assault stemmed from a social media post targeting Krishank.

Congress worker alleges trespassing, assault, and damage to property.

Police arrested Krishank and seven others in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody.

BRS social media coordinator Manne Krishank was among eight people arrested here for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Congress functionary over a social media post, police said on Friday.

Details of the Alleged Assault

In a complaint, Congress party social media coordinator G Rajendra Kumar alleged that a BRS leader, along with 10 to 15 of his supporters, "illegally" trespassed into his house on Thursday, assaulted him, and threatened him over a social media post against Krishank, a senior police official said.

He further stated in his complaint that they also snatched and damaged his mobile phone.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

Based on the complaint filed by Kumar, a case was registered at the Kukatpally police station.

During the course of the investigation, Krishank and seven others were arrested.

They were produced before a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody till May 7, police said.