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BRS MLA's Vehicle Vandalised After Remarks Against Union Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 07, 2026 16:03 IST

Political tensions flared in Karimnagar as BJP workers allegedly vandalised a BRS MLA's vehicle after controversial remarks against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, prompting police intervention.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Tension erupted in Karimnagar after BJP workers allegedly vandalised the vehicle of BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy.
  • The incident followed 'inappropriate' remarks made by the BRS MLA against Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.
  • BJP workers also damaged property at the camp office of MLA Gangula Kamalakar, where the press conference was held.
  • Police intervened, using lathi charge to disperse the protesting BJP supporters and prevent further escalation.

Mild tension prevailed in Karimnagar city on Thursday after BJP workers allegedly damaged the vehicle of BRS MLA P Kaushik Reddy over his "inappropriate" remarks against Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

According to police, the BJP workers also damaged flower pots and smashed windows of the camp office of former minister and MLA Gangula Kamalakar, where Kaushik Reddy held a press conference.

 

Protest Erupts Over Remarks Against Union Minister

The incident took place after Kaushik Reddy, legislator from the Huzurabad constituency, allegedly made inapprorpriate comments against the union minister.

Angered over the remarks, the BJP workers gathered at the camp office and damaged his vehicle.

A video showed BJP supporters attacking the vehicle. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse them.

Police Intervention and Current Situation

Police also prevented the BJP workers from entering the building where Kaushik Reddy was present.

Several BJP workers were picked up in connection with the incident, police said.

Police personnel were deployed at politically sensitive places, a senior police official told PTI, adding that the situation is now under control.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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