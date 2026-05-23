HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered

Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 22:28 IST

x

A BRS leader was brutally murdered in Telangana, with police investigating whether old political rivalries led to the gruesome crime.

Key Points

  • BRS leader Chintalapati Madhu was found murdered in Suryapet district, Telangana.
  • The victim's body was dismembered and discovered in a gunny bag near a highway.
  • Police suspect old rivalries as the primary motive for the murder.
  • The deceased was a key witness in a previous murder case, potentially linking the two incidents.
  • Authorities have pledged a fast-track investigation to ensure the culprits face severe punishment.

A local BRS leader was found killed with his body cut into pieces and dumped in a gunny bag in Suryapet district over suspected old rivalries, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Launched Into BRS Leader's Murder

Police received a complaint in the early hours of Saturday that Chintalapati Madhu was missing since Friday evening.

 

His wife had served as a Sarpanch in the past.

Police teams, who started searching for him, found his dead body in a gunny bag under a culvert near a highway.

Suspects And Motives In The Telangana Murder Case

Police said it appeared that Madhu was killed elsewhere and his body was dumped under the culvert.

It is suspected that persons known to him joined hands with those who have old grudges against the deceased, police said.

Madhu's acquaintances appeared to have lured him to a particular place to carry out the murder, they added.

Past Cases And Fast-Track Investigation

The deceased was a main witness in a murder case in the past and his murder is suspected to have taken place in view of old cases, police said.

The case would be investigated on a fast track and efforts would be made to ensure tough punishment to the culprits, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Telangana BRS Leader Found Murdered, Body Dismembered
70-year-old Telangana RTI activist found dead in stone quarry, 3 held
70-year-old Telangana RTI activist found dead in stone quarry, 3 held
Out of power in Telangana, BRS eyes LS elections for redemption
Out of power in Telangana, BRS eyes LS elections for redemption
BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post
BRS Leader Arrested For Assaulting Congress Functionary Over Social Media Post
BRS MLA's Vehicle Vandalised After Remarks Against Union Minister
BRS MLA's Vehicle Vandalised After Remarks Against Union Minister

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi3:16

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO