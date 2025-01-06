HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Brrrr... It's Freezing In North India

Brrrr... It's Freezing In North India

Last updated on: January 06, 2025 10:22 IST

Dense fog continues to blanket most parts of North India as the region battles very cold conditions.

Bihar is in the grip of a cold wave, with several places recording a minimum temprature of 10 degrees Celsius or below, the Met office said on Sunday.

Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration asked all government and private schools till Class 8 to remain shut till January 11.

The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C) and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said.

Several other places also experienced experienced cold conditions, with Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga and Kishanganj recording minimum temperature between 10.1 degrees C and 10.5 degrees C.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages.

The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Visuals showed people layered in woollen clothes sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Sanjay Kumar Rathore, a local, said he was unable to work properly in the harsh weather.

"It is very cold.. it is getting very difficult for us. We are not able to work as well.. we are poor and we don't have any option except to work in this harsh weather," Rathore told ANI.

In Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said there was barely any visibility in the city. "It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday.

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

 

IMAGE: A girl rides a camel on a foggy and cold winter day at the Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday, January 5, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A child and his father in Prayagraj on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Passengers wait for the train at a railway station in Prayagraj.

 

IMAGE: A boy hopes the bonfire will keep him warm in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man cycles at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Republic Day preparations underway at Kartavya Path on a cold winter Sunday morning. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People protect themselves against the cold in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People enjoy a boat ride at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi on a cold winter morning.

 

IMAGE: People at a ghat on a winter morning in Varanasi. 

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy paragliding and other activities after snowfall in Manali.

 

IMAGE: A cow grazes beneath vibrant clouds hovering over the countryside during a winter sunrise in Akola.

 

IMAGE: A family commutes on a winter morning in Lucknow.

 

IMAGE: A metro operates in the fog in Gurugram.

 

IMAGE: Commuters cross a foot-over bridge in the early hours of a fog-laden winter morning in Gurugram.

 

IMAGE: A drone view of the Kidwai Nagar area in New Delhi covered in fog.

 

IMAGE: A rickshaw passes along a road shrouded in fog at the India Gate roundabout in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fog covers the India Gate roundabout. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Cattle feed on grass in the fog in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: Vehicles ply on amid a thick smog in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: A man jogs amid dense smog in Kolkata.

IMAGE: A thick layer of fog covers the Taj Mahal.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

