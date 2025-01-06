Brrrr... It's Freezing In North India

Dense fog continues to blanket most parts of North India as the region battles very cold conditions.

Bihar is in the grip of a cold wave, with several places recording a minimum temprature of 10 degrees Celsius or below, the Met office said on Sunday.

Due to the intense cold conditions, the Patna district administration asked all government and private schools till Class 8 to remain shut till January 11.

The lowest temperature of the state on Sunday at 6.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Motihari, followed by Saran (6.9 degrees C), Dehri (7 degrees C), Samastipur (9.2 degrees C), Vaishali (9.8 degrees C) and Patna (10 degrees C), the Met office said.

Several other places also experienced experienced cold conditions, with Saharsa, Banka, Valmikinagar, Darbhanga and Kishanganj recording minimum temperature between 10.1 degrees C and 10.5 degrees C.

In Uttar Pradesh, people woke up to a chilly morning as a dense layer of fog blanketed cities, towns and villages.

The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Visuals showed people layered in woollen clothes sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm.

Sanjay Kumar Rathore, a local, said he was unable to work properly in the harsh weather.

"It is very cold.. it is getting very difficult for us. We are not able to work as well.. we are poor and we don't have any option except to work in this harsh weather," Rathore told ANI.

In Prayagraj, the temperature dropped down to 11 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

A local said there was barely any visibility in the city. "It has gotten very cold right now. There has been a lot of fog right now and there is barely any visibility," said a local speaking to ANI.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

According to the IMD, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday.

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

IMAGE: A girl rides a camel on a foggy and cold winter day at the Sangam ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday, January 5, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A child and his father in Prayagraj on Sunday.

IMAGE: Passengers wait for the train at a railway station in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: A boy hopes the bonfire will keep him warm in New Delhi. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man cycles at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Republic Day preparations underway at Kartavya Path on a cold winter Sunday morning. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People protect themselves against the cold in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: People enjoy a boat ride at Ganga Ghat in Varanasi on a cold winter morning.