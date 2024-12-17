News
Home  » News » Cold wave grips north, east India; Srinagar shivers at minus 5.3 degrees C

Cold wave grips north, east India; Srinagar shivers at minus 5.3 degrees C

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 17, 2024 22:24 IST
Cold weather conditions persisted in many parts of north and east India on Tuesday, with minimum temperature in parts of Kashmir dropping several notches below freezing point, and Kanke in Jharkhand recording a low of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy near a frozen waterfall, formed due to sub-zero temperatures in the Valley, at Drung area in the Baramulla.Photograph: Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, down from minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, with water supply lines in many parts of the city and elsewhere in the Valley getting frozen due to the cold, officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, while Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 5 degrees Celsius.

 

Konibal on the outskirts of Pampore was the coldest in the Valley at minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Other places where the minimum temperature dropped well below the freezing point included Qazigund (minus 6 degrees Celsius), Kupwara (minus 5.6 degrees Celsius), and Kokernag (minus 5.7 degrees Celsius).

IMAGE: People walk amid dense smog as air quality deteriorates, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.Photograph: ANI Photo

The Met office has forecast mainly dry weather until December 26, with the possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley on the intervening night of December 21-22.

In Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological office on Tuesday issued an orange warning for severe cold wave conditions at isolated places in the lower hills and plain areas of four out of 12 districts for the next two days.

Severe cold wave is likely to persist at isolated places in Una, Bilapsur, Hamirpur and Mandi districts, the Met office said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Kukumseri shivered at minus 4.6 degrees, Manali at minus 2.1 degrees, Hamirpur at 1.3 degrees, Sundernagar at 0.5 degrees, Una at 0.4 degrees, and Bilapsur at 2.2 degrees Celsius, MeT office data showed.

IMAGE: Ice skating enthusiasts glide across the 104-year-old rink as the skating season begins, in Shimla.Photograph: ANI Photo

Shimla and its suburbs remained warmer with the state capital recording a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, Jubberhatti 8.3 degrees Celsius, and Kufri 6.9 degree Celisus.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

No cold wave conditions prevailed in any part of the city on Tuesday, with humidity levels fluctuating between 67 percent and 97 percent during the day.

The weather department has forecast dense fog for Wednesday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions continued in several parts of Punjab and Haryana, with Faridkot recording a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the lowest in the region.

Amritsar was the coldest in Punjab after Faridkot at 2.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana and Patiala both registered a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

A cold wave also swept Pathankot, which recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur shivered at 3 degrees and 3.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest at 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa shivered at 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded minimum temperature at 5.6 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Extreme cold conditions also continued in parts of Rajasthan with minimum temperature recorded at below normal at many places, the meteorological office said on Tuesday.

Karauli recorded the lowest night temperature at 1.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur (2.5 degrees), Sangaria (3.4 degrees), Sikar (3.7 degrees), Churu (4 degrees), Alwar (4.2 degrees), Ganganagar and Dholpur (4.8 degrees), Nagaur (5.1 degrees), Anta (5.2 degrees), Sirohi (5.3 degrees), and Bhilwara and Pilani (5.4 degrees), data showed.

The minimum temperature can see further drop due to a weak western disturbance after 24 hours, the MeT office said.

Meanwhile, most places in Jharkhand recorded minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday with Kanke being the coldest in the state at 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Gumla shivered at 4.9 degrees Celsius, Garhwa recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius, followed by Lohardaga (6.3 degrees), Chatra (6.4 degrees), Daltonganj (7.5 degrees), Dhanbad (8.8 degrees), and Jamshedpur (9.5 degrees), the Met office said.

State capital Ranchi recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
