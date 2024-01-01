News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'May the longtime Sun shine upon you'

'May the longtime Sun shine upon you'

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: January 01, 2024 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/X
 

As the world rung in 2024, current and former cricketers took to social media to extend their New Year wishes.

Sachin Tendulkar: 'New Year is a great time to script new dreams and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024.'

K L Rahul: 'Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year.'

Mohammed Shami: 'Happy new year to everyone 2024.'

 

Rishabh Pant posted a story on Instagram of him attending a festival to celebrate the New Year.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 'May this new year be filled with hope, happiness, and harmony for you and your loved ones. Happy New Year!'

 

Ajinkya Rahane posted a picture of his family and tweeted: 'From ours to yours, wishing everyone a Happy New Year!'

World Cup final hero Travis Head uploaded a video of fireworks to ring in the New Year. 'HAPPY NEW YEAR AUSTRALIA #Welcome2024 #NewYear2024,' Head tweeted.

V V S Laxman: 'May the longtime Sun shine upon you. All love surround you and the pure light within you, Guide your way home. #HappyNewYear.'

Ian Bishop: 'Happy New Year to everyone. May your 2024 be filled with lots of love, warmth and kindness, one person at a time.'

Wasim Akram: 'Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours.'

Waqar Younis: 'Fly high in 2024 beautiful people #HappyNewYear2024 to all.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The IPL's Pay Problem
The IPL's Pay Problem
'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'
'Why's Virat not captain of Test team?'
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samaira
Rohit's Grand Birthday Party For Samaira
'Is this a defining moment in death of Test cricket?'
'Is this a defining moment in death of Test cricket?'
ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes
ISRO set to launch satellite to study black holes
Insurance claims drop 30-35% during Chennai floods
Insurance claims drop 30-35% during Chennai floods
India Welcomes 2024!
India Welcomes 2024!

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?

2nd Test: Should India Continue With Gill?

David Warner's ODI Career In Numbers

David Warner's ODI Career In Numbers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances