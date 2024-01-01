Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/X

As the world rung in 2024, current and former cricketers took to social media to extend their New Year wishes.

Sachin Tendulkar: 'New Year is a great time to script new dreams and commit further to existing ones. May all our positive thoughts manifest into the goals we desire. Wishing everyone a happy and fulfilling New Year 2024.'

K L Rahul: 'Wishing everyone a year ahead filled with love, positivity and exciting adventures. Happy New Year.'

Mohammed Shami: 'Happy new year to everyone 2024.'

Rishabh Pant posted a story on Instagram of him attending a festival to celebrate the New Year.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 'May this new year be filled with hope, happiness, and harmony for you and your loved ones. Happy New Year!'

Ajinkya Rahane posted a picture of his family and tweeted: 'From ours to yours, wishing everyone a Happy New Year!'

World Cup final hero Travis Head uploaded a video of fireworks to ring in the New Year. 'HAPPY NEW YEAR AUSTRALIA #Welcome2024 #NewYear2024,' Head tweeted.

V V S Laxman: 'May the longtime Sun shine upon you. All love surround you and the pure light within you, Guide your way home. #HappyNewYear.'

Ian Bishop: 'Happy New Year to everyone. May your 2024 be filled with lots of love, warmth and kindness, one person at a time.'

Wasim Akram: 'Here's hoping for a better year! Wishing you and your families all the love, safety and prosperity for 2024, all the best from my family to yours.'

Waqar Younis: 'Fly high in 2024 beautiful people #HappyNewYear2024 to all.'