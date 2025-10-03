Breathtaking Drone Show At Mysuru Dasara

During the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations on Thursday, October 2, a spectacular drone show captivated audiences, while President Murmu marked Dussehra with her presence at the Shri Dharmik Leela in Delhi.

IMAGE: A drone show mesmerises people at the Mysuru Dasara 2025 celebrations, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with artists dressed as Lord Ram and Lakshman at the Shri Dharmik Leela in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu holds a bow and arrow to burn Ravan's effigy at the Shri Dharmik Leela. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff