HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Why Kolu Tradition Is So Important To Me

Why Kolu Tradition Is So Important To Me

By SUDHA CHANDRASEKAR
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 02, 2025 14:50 IST

x

In Mylapore in Chennai, an entire street is lined up with Kolu dolls; it's a wonderful sight to see the variety of dolls on display, recounts Sudha Chandrasekar. 

Kolu

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sudha Chandrasekar

Growing up as a child, I used to look forward to celebrating Navratri every year.

Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess Durga in her nine forms, each symbolising different qualities like strength, wisdom, courage, devotion and protection.

In Tamil Nadu, the state I come from, we worship Goddess Durga, the Goddess of courage, during the first three days and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth during the next three day. The last three days are devoted to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

Kolu

In Chennai, where I grew up, people keep Kolu (it is also called Golu) or steps lined with dolls. These dolls represent gods, goddess, animals, birds and people in miniature designs.

People get very creative with their Kolu.

 

Navratri gifts

It's a wonderful sight to see the ladies wearing beautiful saris and lovely jewellery. They invite other ladies home and gift them haldi kumkum, sweets and snacks.

 

Sundal

Different types of sundals or snacks are made from legumes, nuts and grains such as chickpeas, peanuts, etc. Sweet payasam is made with milk and jaggery or sugar.

 

Navratri

Ladies assemble in homes or in temples to sing songs and recite slokas. Some people also fast during Navratri.

On the day of the Saraswati Puja, day people keep books, musical instruments or their dance accessories near the Goddess.

On the next day, Vijaya Dashami, they sing or dance or learn something new from their gurus or teachers.

New students enrol in music and dance schools on the last day of the festival, Vijaya Dasami, as it is considered a very auspicious day to learn or begin something new.

 

Kolu

In Mylapore in Chennai, an entire street is lined up with Kolu dolls; it's a wonderful sight to see the variety of dolls on display. People from all over Tamil Nadu come to see them.

Temples are beautifully decorated with ceremonial lights and Vedic chants echo in their premises.

 

Navratri

IMAGE: Sudha giving a performance in her younger days.

Music and dance concerts are a major event during these nine days.

In Tamil Nadu, the dance form, Bharata Natyam, is performed.

The triumph of good over evil that this festival symbolises is something that always gives me hope and joy.

SUDHA CHANDRASEKAR
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

From Generation To Generation: Golu Celebrations
From Generation To Generation: Golu Celebrations
Navratri Pix: Golus From San Francisco...
Navratri Pix: Golus From San Francisco...
The 'Wonders Of The World' Golu
The 'Wonders Of The World' Golu
7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini
7 Temples Of Goddess Durga As Mahishasurmardini
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog
Memories Of Durga Puja And Bhog

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Remembering the Mahatma: 12 Historic Memorials

webstory image 2

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 3

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army personnel in Bhuj1:21

Rajnath Singh celebrates Vijaya Dashmi with Indian Army...

Kullu Dussehra begins with arrival of deities on Vijayadashami1:31

Kullu Dussehra begins with arrival of deities on...

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind perform 'shastra puja' on Vijayadashami0:39

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Former Prez Ram Nath Kovind...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV