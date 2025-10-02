Why Kolu Tradition Is So Important To Me

In Mylapore in Chennai, an entire street is lined up with Kolu dolls; it's a wonderful sight to see the variety of dolls on display, recounts Sudha Chandrasekar.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Sudha Chandrasekar

Growing up as a child, I used to look forward to celebrating Navratri every year.

Navratri is dedicated to the worship of the Goddess Durga in her nine forms, each symbolising different qualities like strength, wisdom, courage, devotion and protection.

In Tamil Nadu, the state I come from, we worship Goddess Durga, the Goddess of courage, during the first three days and Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth during the next three day. The last three days are devoted to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

In Chennai, where I grew up, people keep Kolu (it is also called Golu) or steps lined with dolls. These dolls represent gods, goddess, animals, birds and people in miniature designs.

People get very creative with their Kolu.

It's a wonderful sight to see the ladies wearing beautiful saris and lovely jewellery. They invite other ladies home and gift them haldi kumkum, sweets and snacks.

Different types of sundals or snacks are made from legumes, nuts and grains such as chickpeas, peanuts, etc. Sweet payasam is made with milk and jaggery or sugar.

Ladies assemble in homes or in temples to sing songs and recite slokas. Some people also fast during Navratri.

On the day of the Saraswati Puja, day people keep books, musical instruments or their dance accessories near the Goddess.

On the next day, Vijaya Dashami, they sing or dance or learn something new from their gurus or teachers.

New students enrol in music and dance schools on the last day of the festival, Vijaya Dasami, as it is considered a very auspicious day to learn or begin something new.

In Mylapore in Chennai, an entire street is lined up with Kolu dolls; it's a wonderful sight to see the variety of dolls on display. People from all over Tamil Nadu come to see them.

Temples are beautifully decorated with ceremonial lights and Vedic chants echo in their premises.

IMAGE: Sudha giving a performance in her younger days.

Music and dance concerts are a major event during these nine days.

In Tamil Nadu, the dance form, Bharata Natyam, is performed.

The triumph of good over evil that this festival symbolises is something that always gives me hope and joy.