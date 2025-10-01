HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
From Generation To Generation: Golu Celebrations

By CHANDRA SUBRAMANIAN, SUBRAMANIAN, LATHA
October 01, 2025 17:21 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations with us.

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

'Tradition and modernity are woven intricately into the cosmic fabric of shraddha and bhakti as we welcome Devi Ma into our homes during the Navratri festivities to bless us all with Her Infinite grace and benevolence,' says Chandra Subramanian.

Here are some more glimpses from her home.

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

 

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

 

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

 

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

 

Subramanian from Bengaluru sends this picture.

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subramanian

'Every year we keep dolls for Navratri and offer our prayers to the Goddesses Durga Devi, Lakshmi and Saraswati with special naivedyam in the evenings.'

 

Navratri Golu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subramanian

He also sends this picture of his grandchildren with the Golu dolls kept at his daughter's home in Dallas, Texas, USA.

 

Navratri Golu

Latha, who has sent us this picture, says, 'We are celebrating this for over three generations at our household; it began with my grandmother.

'Of all dolls, the wooden Marapachi Bommai hold special significance for us.'

CHANDRA SUBRAMANIAN, SUBRAMANIAN, LATHA
