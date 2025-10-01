From Generation To Generation: Golu Celebrations

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your Navratri celebrations with us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

'Tradition and modernity are woven intricately into the cosmic fabric of shraddha and bhakti as we welcome Devi Ma into our homes during the Navratri festivities to bless us all with Her Infinite grace and benevolence,' says Chandra Subramanian.

Here are some more glimpses from her home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandra Subramanian

Subramanian from Bengaluru sends this picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subramanian

'Every year we keep dolls for Navratri and offer our prayers to the Goddesses Durga Devi, Lakshmi and Saraswati with special naivedyam in the evenings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subramanian

He also sends this picture of his grandchildren with the Golu dolls kept at his daughter's home in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Latha, who has sent us this picture, says, 'We are celebrating this for over three generations at our household; it began with my grandmother.

'Of all dolls, the wooden Marapachi Bommai hold special significance for us.'