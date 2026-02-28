HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kailash Satyarthi Foundation Office Burglarized in Delhi

Kailash Satyarthi Foundation Office Burglarized in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 28, 2026 21:45 IST

Police are investigating a break-in at the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation office in Delhi, raising concerns about security and prompting a forensic examination.

Key Points

  • The Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation office in Kalkaji, Delhi, experienced a break-in, leading to a police investigation.
  • An FIR has been registered, and a forensic probe is underway to investigate the alleged ransacking of the Foundation's office.
  • Police are scrutinizing CCTV footage and conducting biometric analysis to identify potential suspects in the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation burglary.
  • The incident brings back memories of the 2017 burglary at Kailash Satyarthi's residence, where a replica of his Nobel Prize was stolen.

A break-in was reported at the Kalkaji office of the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, following which an FIR has been registered, and a forensic probe launched into the alleged ransacking there, an official said on Saturday.

The NGO is linked to Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

 

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 10.08 am. The caller was identified as Faraz Alam, admin head of the Foundation, who reported that the lock of the office had been broken.

"Soon after receiving the information, the Kalkaji SHO, along with local police staff, rushed to the spot and secured the scene of crime. During the initial inquiry, the complainant informed police that the premises had been breached.

"However, he could not immediately provide details of any stolen items, stating that a complete inventory audit would be conducted by the Foundation to ascertain any loss," a senior police officer said.

Police said visible signs of forced entry were documented at the site. The office premises were found disturbed, and certain confidential documents appeared to have been rifled through.

Forensic Investigation and Evidence Collection

The Crime Team was called to the spot and carried out a detailed forensic inspection. During the examination, it lifted multiple chance prints from the scene for further biometric analysis. The samples will be matched with available records to identify possible suspects.

Investigators have also begun scrutinising CCTV footage from in and around the office premises, as well as from nearby locations, to trace the movement of suspects and establish the sequence of events.

Based on the preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved, police said.

Foundation representatives earlier stated that the break-in appeared to have taken place after midnight. They said the premises were found ransacked with signs of forced entry and documents scattered. Local police were informed immediately after the matter came to light.

Past Incidents

The incident revives the memory of the 2017 burglary at Satyarthi's private residence in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area. Then, a replica of his Nobel Prize, the Nobel diploma and several medals received from heads of state and international dignitaries were stolen.

Police had at the time clarified that the original Nobel medal was safe and preserved at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecivilLibertiesDilemma

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member
Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member
YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad Office
YouTuber Salim Wastik Stabbed in Ghaziabad Office
Three Arrested for Cable Theft at Delhi Metro Depot
Three Arrested for Cable Theft at Delhi Metro Depot
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi: Have a dream for your country and the world
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi: Have a dream for your country and the world
Delhi Shopkeeper Robbed of Rs 14 Lakh at Gunpoint
Delhi Shopkeeper Robbed of Rs 14 Lakh at Gunpoint

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look1:12

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel launches 'preventive strike' on Iran1:30

VIDEO: Sirens heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as Israel...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO