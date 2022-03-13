News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India developing new BrahMos version with 800 km range: Sources

India developing new BrahMos version with 800 km range: Sources

By Ajit K Dubey
March 13, 2022 19:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India is developing a new air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile which would be able to strike at enemy targets at more than 800 km.

IMAGE: New air-launched version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Photograph: ANI Photo

The missile earlier had the capability of hitting targets at around 300 km after being released from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

 

"The range of the BrahMos missile has been increased already and with the advantage of being airborne at high altitudes, the missile can travel a longer distance and can hit targets at 800 km and beyond," sources told ANI.

The BrahMos missile was recently in the limelight after one of it was misfired due to a technical malfunction from an Indian Air Force unit during a command air staff inspection there.

The missile landed in Pakistani territory causing very less damage to the property and equipment there and no damage to lives there.

After the incident, India sent a letter to the Pakistani authorities deeply regretting the incident and also issued a statement in this regard.

Pakistan is trying to rake up the issue of the misfiring of the BrahMos and trying to question the safety of India's missile arsenal at the international level but sources said the BrahMos was just a tactical missile.

India has enhanced the range of the tactical missile recently and it can go beyond 500 km with just an upgrade in its software.

The Indian Air Force has equipped around 40 of its Su-30 combat aircraft with the BrahMos cruise missiles which can cause heavy destruction in enemy camps.

The Indian Air Force had brought these planes to the northern sector from their home base in Thanjavur during the peak of conflict with China.

The IAF also operates a surface to the surface squadron of planes to carry out pin-point attack against enemy vital installations and bases.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ajit K Dubey in New Delhi
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos
From Philippines with love: $375m order for BrahMos
BrahMos's naval version test-fired successfully
BrahMos's naval version test-fired successfully
'Missile firing makes no sense'
'Missile firing makes no sense'
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
PICS: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Khawaja, Carey steer Australia to huge total
Questions posed as if to make me accused: Fadnavis
Questions posed as if to make me accused: Fadnavis
Chorus to make Rahul Cong chief again grows louder
Chorus to make Rahul Cong chief again grows louder
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India testfires BrahMos supersonic missile from Sukhoi

India testfires BrahMos supersonic missile from Sukhoi

Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired

Advanced version of BrahMos successfully test-fired

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances