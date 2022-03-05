News
Rediff.com  » News » Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired

Advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully test-fired

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2022 15:42 IST
The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms.

A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.

"The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said.

"The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.

The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
