Kerala: Live Wire Attack At Woman's Home Injures Child

In Kerala, a child was injured after a live wire was connected to their front door, in a suspected attack targeting the woman and her children.

Key Points A live wire was connected to the front door handle of a house near Marayamuttom, Kerala.

A child suffered minor injuries after receiving an electric shock while trying to open the door.

Police suspect the act was an attempt to harm the woman and her two children.

The incident is under investigation, and police are currently recording statements from the family.

In an alleged attempt to harm a woman and her two children, a live wire from the meter box of their home near Marayamuttom here was connected to the handle of the front door of the house, causing minor injuries to one of the kids, police said on Friday.

Child Injured by Electrocution

The crime came to light when the elder of the two children tried to open the front door and got a shock and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Subsequently, the boy came out through the back door and found that a live wire was connected to the front door's handle from the meter box and informed his maternal uncle, who lived nearby. Thereafter, his uncle shut off the power to the house and called the police, an officer of Marayamuttom police station said.

Police Investigation Underway

At present, the police are recording statements of the family and thereafter, a case will be lodged, the officer said.

Currently, there are no suspects, he added.

Family Background

The woman is separated from her husband, local residents told reporters.