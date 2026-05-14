UP Boy Murdered During Wedding Celebration: Police Investigate

An eight-year-old boy was tragically murdered in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a wedding celebration, prompting a police investigation into a possible enmity angle.

Key Points An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, during a wedding celebration.

The boy's body was found with his throat slit in bushes near his home.

Family members suspect the murder is linked to an old enmity with other villagers.

Police have registered a case and detained one person for questioning, while investigating the possibility of personal enmity.

An eight-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, with his throat slit during a wedding celebration, police said on Wednesday.

Discovery of the Body

The body of the child was found in bushes around 300-400 metres from his house in Dayalpurwa hamlet under the Kaiserganj police station area, they said.

According to villagers, the incident took place on Tuesday night when a wedding function was underway in Majhara Taukli village and loud DJ music was being played.

The victim, son of Laxman Nishad, had gone out to watch the celebrations but did not return home, following which his family launched a search.

His blood-soaked body was later recovered from a clump of bushes, the police said, adding that the attackers had allegedly slit his throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

Family Suspects Old Enmity

The family members alleged that the boy was killed due to an old enmity with some villagers.

Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said police teams, along with forensic experts and a dog squad, inspected the spot after receiving information about the incident on Wednesday morning.

Police Investigation Underway

"Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's family naming some villagers over old rivalry, a case has been registered under relevant sections and one named accused has been detained for questioning," the SP said.

He said two police teams have been formed to trace the other accused and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Another police officer said evidence has been collected from the spot and prima facie the case appears to be linked to personal enmity, though all angles are being probed.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.