UP Boy Murdered After Reporting Mobile Theft

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a young boy was allegedly murdered by a relative after reporting a mobile money theft, highlighting the tragic consequences of petty crime and revenge.

Key Points A six-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, by a 15-year-old relative.

The murder allegedly occurred after the boy reported an unauthorised transfer of money from his mother's mobile phone.

The accused allegedly lured the boy to a school under the pretext of showing him cartoons before killing him.

Police have apprehended the 15-year-old juvenile and recovered a mobile phone.

A six-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by his 15-year-old relative in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district after the child informed his mother about an unauthorised transfer of Rs 3,000 from her mobile phone, police revealed on Tuesday.

The accused juvenile allegedly lured Class 1 student Kartik to a village school on the pretext of showing him cartoons on a mobile phone before smothering him to death, they said.

Details of the Incident

Dheena SHO Dilip Srivastava said Kartik, son of Kanchan Singh and a resident of Karjara village, went missing on Sunday morning while playing outside his house.

His family launched a search and about four hours later his body was found inside the village's school building. Kanchan Singh subsequently lodged a complaint alleging that her son had been murdered, the officer said.

Investigation and Confession

Police began an investigation and later apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile from Janauli crossing. A Samsung Android phone was also recovered from his possession, Srivastava said.

During questioning, the juvenile allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed the motive behind it, police said.

Motive Behind the Murder

According to investigators, the accused had come to stay at his maternal uncle's house in Karjara village and was related to Kartik's family. He frequently visited their home.

The juvenile allegedly told police that on May 26, he had secretly transferred Rs 3,000 from Kanchan Singh's mobile phone to one of his friends. Kartik witnessed the transaction and informed his mother.

When Kanchan learnt about the transfer, she allegedly reprimanded the teenager, leaving him angry and resentful, police said.

The Murder Plan

Seeking revenge, the juvenile allegedly planned Kartik's murder.

On Sunday, he allegedly took the child to the composite school building on the pretext of showing him cartoons on his mobile phone. Once there, he allegedly pressed Kartik's mouth shut and sat on his chest, killing him, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal proceedings are underway, the SHO added.