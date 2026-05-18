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Teenager Found Dead; Two Friends Held In Coimbatore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 20:11 IST

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In Coimbatore, a 13-year-old boy was found murdered, leading to the arrest of his two minor friends, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident near the Noyyal river.

Key Points

  • A 13-year-old boy was found dead near the Noyyal river in Coimbatore.
  • Two minor friends have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder.
  • The victim, a Class VII student, went missing after leaving his house with his friends to catch fish.
  • One of the friends confessed to hitting the victim with a bottle after vulgar remarks were allegedly made.
  • Police investigations are underway following the recovery of the body.

A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a swampy area on the banks of the Noyyal river here, police said on Monday.

Arrest Of Suspects

Two minor friends of the deceased, aged 15 and 13, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged murder, they said.

 

The deceased has been identified as B Thivish, a Class VII student.

Missing Person Complaint And Investigation

According to the police, Thivish, a resident of Pudhu Colony at Irugur, went missing on May 15 after leaving his house with his two friends around 3.30 pm to catch fish in the Noyyal river near the Masaniamman temple.

Following his disappearance, the victim's father lodged a missing person complaint at the Singanallur police station on May 16.

Confession And Recovery Of Body

Initially, the two minor friends told the investigators that Thivish had voluntarily left the riverbank with an acquaintance who arrived on a scooter. However, sustained interrogation by the police on Sunday evening led to a confession that one of the boys, a 15-year-old, hit the victim with an empty liquor bottle triggered by alleged vulgar remarks made by the victim about his mother.

The victim reportedly fell unconscious after the assault, following which the two minors fled the spot, leaving him behind. The body was subsequently recovered from a swampy area on the riverbank late on Sunday night.

The body has been shifted to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and further investigations into the matter are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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