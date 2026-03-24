Tragedy in Saharanpur: Eight-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car

A tragic road accident in Saharanpur claims the life of an eight-year-old boy after being struck by a speeding car, prompting a police investigation into the hit-and-run incident.

Key Points An eight-year-old boy was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding car in Asgarpur village, Saharanpur.

The victim, identified as Shaim, sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Santro car fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Police are currently investigating the hit-and-run incident and are actively searching for the driver.

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car here on Tuesday, police said.

Station House Officer Sube Singh said the victim, identified as Shaim, son of Sajid, was crossing the road when a fast-moving Santro car hit him in Asgarpur village in the Mirzapur area.

The impact flung the child to a distance, causing severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Police said the car driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace the driver.