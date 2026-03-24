Tragedy in Saharanpur: Eight-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car

A tragic road accident in Saharanpur claims the life of an eight-year-old boy after being struck by a speeding car, prompting a police investigation into the hit-and-run incident.
Key Points
- An eight-year-old boy was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding car in Asgarpur village, Saharanpur.
- The victim, identified as Shaim, sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.
- The driver of the Santro car fled the scene immediately after the accident.
- Police are currently investigating the hit-and-run incident and are actively searching for the driver.
An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car here on Tuesday, police said.
Station House Officer Sube Singh said the victim, identified as Shaim, son of Sajid, was crossing the road when a fast-moving Santro car hit him in Asgarpur village in the Mirzapur area.
The impact flung the child to a distance, causing severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.
Police said the car driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace the driver.