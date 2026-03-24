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Tragedy in Saharanpur: Eight-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by Car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 15:22 IST

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A tragic road accident in Saharanpur claims the life of an eight-year-old boy after being struck by a speeding car, prompting a police investigation into the hit-and-run incident.

Key Points

  • An eight-year-old boy was fatally injured after being hit by a speeding car in Asgarpur village, Saharanpur.
  • The victim, identified as Shaim, sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital.
  • The driver of the Santro car fled the scene immediately after the accident.
  • Police are currently investigating the hit-and-run incident and are actively searching for the driver.

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding car here on Tuesday, police said.

Station House Officer Sube Singh said the victim, identified as Shaim, son of Sajid, was crossing the road when a fast-moving Santro car hit him in Asgarpur village in the Mirzapur area.

 

The impact flung the child to a distance, causing severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

Police said the car driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. Efforts are underway to trace the driver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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