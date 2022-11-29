News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP MP's car crushes 9-year-old boy on way from school in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 29, 2022 18:23 IST
A nine-year-old boy died allegedly after being run over by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harish Dwivedi's car in Basti, the police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by Shatrughan Rajbhar, the father of the deceased boy -- Abhishek -- the accident occurred on Saturday near the Hardiya intersection when he was returning from school along with other children, they said.

 

Just as the children reached a petrol pump, Abhishek was hit by a white SUV belonging to Dwivedi, the police said quoting the complaint.

Rajbhar in his complaint said that two white-colored vehicles were coming from Manauri side and one of them hit the boy, they said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (causing death by a rash and negligent act) of the Indian Penal Code, circle officer (Basti Sadar) Alok Prasad said.

The child was admitted to a district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow but succumbed to injuries while on his way to the hospital, they said.

The father said that despite being in such a responsible position, the MP left the child suffering on the road. He did not feel the need to get down of the car and take him to a hospital.

Dwivedi was unavailable for comment as his staff said that he was busy in some organisational meeting in Bihar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
