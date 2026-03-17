Jammu Man Found Dead with Throat Slit; Police Launch Investigation

Police in Jammu are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man, Balvir Singh, who was found dead with his throat slit near his residence, prompting a search for the culprits.

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Key Points Balvir Singh, 47, was found murdered near his residence in Chatha Form, Jammu.

The victim's body was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit.

Police have registered a murder case at Police Station Satwari and initiated an investigation.

Authorities are actively searching for the individuals responsible for the crime in Jammu.

A man was found murdered with his throat slit on a road in Jammu, officials said.

The body of Balvir Singh, 47, was seen in a pool of blood near his Chatha Form residence late Monday.

A police party rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and shifted Singh to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said a murder case was registered at Police Station Satwari and further investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.