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Home  » News » Jammu Man Found Dead with Throat Slit; Police Launch Investigation

Jammu Man Found Dead with Throat Slit; Police Launch Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 12:10 IST

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Police in Jammu are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old man, Balvir Singh, who was found dead with his throat slit near his residence, prompting a search for the culprits.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Key Points

  • Balvir Singh, 47, was found murdered near his residence in Chatha Form, Jammu.
  • The victim's body was discovered in a pool of blood with his throat slit.
  • Police have registered a murder case at Police Station Satwari and initiated an investigation.
  • Authorities are actively searching for the individuals responsible for the crime in Jammu.

A man was found murdered with his throat slit on a road in Jammu, officials said.

The body of Balvir Singh, 47, was seen in a pool of blood near his Chatha Form residence late Monday.

 

A police party rushed to the scene on getting information about the incident and shifted Singh to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said a murder case was registered at Police Station Satwari and further investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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