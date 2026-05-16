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Home  » News » Police Rescue Abducted Boy, Arrest Accused In Thane

Police Rescue Abducted Boy, Arrest Accused In Thane

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 16, 2026 08:39 IST

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In a rapid response, Thane police rescued a five-year-old boy and apprehended his abductor within five hours, showcasing effective crime-solving techniques.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thane police rescued a five-year-old boy within five hours of his abduction.
  • The accused, Iqbal Guddu Ansari, was arrested in Mumbai after a swift police operation.
  • Technical surveillance and intelligence inputs were crucial in tracing the kidnapper.
  • The accused is also charged under the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty to the child.
  • Police are investigating the motive behind the kidnapping in Bhiwandi.

In a swift operation, the police have rescued a five-year-old boy abducted from Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested the accused within five hours of the crime, an official said on Saturday.

Swift Action Leads To Child's Rescue

The accused, Iqbal Guddu Ansari (34), a textile worker from Bhiwandi, was cornered and arrested from a hideout in the Powai area of neighbouring Mumbai after multiple police teams used technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to trace him on Thursday.

 

The child was playing outside his house in the Sawandhe area of Bhiwandi around 9.30 am when the accused lured him away, Inspector Harshawardhan Barave of the Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

After the boy's disappearance, the father lodged a police complaint, and a case of kidnapping was registered. The police immediately swung into action, he said.

Technical Surveillance Key To Arrest

Multiple teams were formed to trace the child, and with the help of technical surveillance, they tracked the suspect across multiple jurisdictions, tracing him to Khairanipada in Powai.

"Our teams, with the assistance of personnel from the Powai police station, raided a location in Khairanipada and successfully rescued the child within five hours," Barave said.

Accused Faces Additional Charges

"The probe revealed that the accused had treated the child with severe cruelty. Consequently, we have added section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, apart from the section related to kidnapping under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case," he said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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