Police nab man from UP for threatening to bomb Mumbai, Pune

June 23, 2023 16:41 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly making threat calls about “bombings” in Mumbai and Pune, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: A woman wearing Nauvari saree performs yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day, in front of Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai, June 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Accused Darvesh Rajbhar is a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

A man had called the Mumbai police a few days ago saying there would be “bombings” in the city and Pune, he said. While issuing the threat, he also demanded money, the official said.

 

The police tracked down the caller, who was identified as Rajbhar, and reached his location in UP.

Rajbhar was brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest on Thursday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

