Mumbai on high alert after anonymous caller warns of serial blasts

Mumbai on high alert after anonymous caller warns of serial blasts

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 31, 2023 11:30 IST
An anonymous caller on Saturday evening warned Mumbai Police of serial blasts in the city, officials informed on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Mumbai police control room received a threat call on Saturday evening, around 6. The caller claimed that there would be serial blasts in Mumbai before hanging up," an official said on Sunday.

 

The police swung into action and carried out searches at several key public places and installations across the city.

However, no explosive devices or anything suspicious was found.

"The police are currently trying to find out the details of the caller," the official informed, adding that a further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on December 27, the Jaipur airport authority received an email with the sender threatening to blow up the airport.

After receiving the threat email, terminal manager Anurag Gupta filed a complaint at the Jaipur Airport police station.

The airport authority informed the Central Industrial Security Force and other security officials, following which a search operation was launched at the airport. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
