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Bombay High Court Orders Trial in 2014 Custodial Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 08, 2026 08:30 IST

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The Bombay High Court has ordered a trial for eight police officers facing murder charges in the 2014 custodial death of Agnello Valdaris, underscoring the need for accountability in cases of alleged police misconduct and custodial torture.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Bombay High Court upholds murder charges against eight police personnel in the 2014 custodial death of Agnello Valdaris.
  • The court cited inconsistencies in police records, including failure to preserve CCTV footage and follow medical advice.
  • Statements from co-detainees and medical evidence suggest Valdaris was subjected to custodial torture and sexual abuse.
  • The High Court emphasised the importance of seeking justice for those who die in custody, highlighting the moral obligation to hold authorities accountable.

The Bombay High Court has upheld a trial court's order to frame murder charges against eight police personnel in the alleged custodial death of city youth Agnello Valdaris in 2014.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Shyam Chandak, in an order passed on Monday, said the circumstances surrounding Valdaris's death warranted a full trial.

 

The court also remarked that there was a "serious controversy" over whether his death was homicidal or accidental.

The court dismissed the petitions filed by the eight police personnel challenging a September 2022 order of the trial court ordering framing of charges against them under sections 302 (murder) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them," the HC quoted author Lois McMaster Bujold, noting that it emphasises the moral obligation of the living to seek justice, accountability and honour for those who have passed away.

The petitioners -- senior inspector Jitendra Rathod, assistant inspector Archana Pujari, sub inspector Shatrugan Tondse, head constable Suresh Mane, and constables Tushar Khairnar, Ravindra Mane, Vikas Suryawanshi and Satyajit Kamble -- had claimed that Valdaris died after being hit by a train when he allegedly escaped from custody.

Valdaris and three others were detained by the Wadala railway police in connection with a robbery case.

Evidence of Custodial Torture

While the police claimed Valdaris died while he tried to escape custody, the high court in its order noted that statements of co-detainees and medical evidence indicated custodial torture.

The HC said the detainees, including Valdaris, were allegedly detained illegally, assaulted and subjected to abuse in the lock-up.

"The sexual abuse was so disgusting that one would not be able to imagine that such an incident may occur in a police station. Considering the central issue, we do not deem it proper to mention that abuse herein to protect the police image in general," the HC said.

Inconsistencies in Police Records

The court also pointed to inconsistencies in police records, non-preservation of CCTV footage despite court directions, and failure to follow medical advice, including not conducting a recommended X-ray examination.

The court concluded that the trial judge had applied the correct legal test and that the material on record, if unrebutted, could lead to a conviction. It upheld the earlier order directing the framing of charges.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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