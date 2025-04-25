Badlapur accused's death: HC pulls up Maha for lack of FIR against cops

The Bombay high court on Friday said it was "appalled" that despite its explicit order no FIR was registered against five policemen over the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, and this sent the wrong message to society.

IMAGE: Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. Photograph: X

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said there has been a "deliberate attempt" by the Maharashtra government to not comply with the court order.

On April 7, the HC had set up a special investigation team under joint commissioner of police, crime, Lakhami Gautam, to probe the case against the five policemen.

The bench had also directed the Criminal Investigation Department, which was probing Shinde's custodial death, to hand over all case papers to Gautam within two days.

On Friday, the court learnt that the papers were yet to be handed over.

After the bench warned of contempt proceedings against senior CID officers for not complying with the order, CID chief and additional director general of police Prashant Burde appeared before the court through video conference, and assured that the case papers would be handed to Gautam by evening.

The court accepted his statement and said Prashant Wanghude, superintendent of police, CID shall hand over the papers to Gautam.

Gautam, who was present in the court, said that as per the HC's directives, he has set up an SIT.

Earlier, the court remarked that there had been a "brazen violation" of its April 7 order which amounted to contempt.

If contempt action was not initiated, it would send the wrong message to society, it said.

"What does the court show to the citizens? We pass orders but the government will not do anything. We need to send a strong message that our order has to be complied (with) and if not, then action will be taken. The message that will be sent across (otherwise) will absolutely demolish the rule of law in this state and even country," the HC said.

On April 7, the HC had said when a prima facie offence is disclosed, it is mandatory for the investigating agency to register a First Information Report, as laid down by the Supreme Court in the Lalita Kumari judgement.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday morning, learning that the order had not been complied with, the bench came down heavily on the government.

"We are appalled. This is a brazen violation of our order. How can the state government not follow the orders passed by the high court? Criminal contempt proceedings will have to be initiated if the case papers are not transferred today itself," it said.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that on April 9, the government filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. A hearing on the petition was expected on May 5, he said.

The bench said if the apex court had not stayed its order, the government was bound to comply with it.

"The rule of law has to be followed. You have to comply with the order or else we will be forced and constrained to issue contempt (notice). The SC has not interfered with our order. This amounts to contempt. Do it today," the bench said.

"FIR ought to have been registered immediately after our order as per the apex court's Lalita Kumari judgment. It is close to a month and nothing has been done to comply with our order," it added.

If the government was so aggrieved by its order, it should have sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, the bench said, noting that the high court had rejected the government's prayer for stay on April 7 itself.

"Despite that, the government has been sitting on the files," it said.

Shinde (24), accused of sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur in Thane district, was shot dead inside a police van on September 23, 2024, while being taken to Kalyan from Taloja prison for probe in another case.

The escorting police team claimed they shot him in self-defence after he snatched the gun of one of the officials and opened fire. His parents, though, alleged he was killed in a fake encounter, and filed a petition in the high court seeking an independent probe.

An inquiry report by a magistrate indicted the five policemen, stating there was substance in the claim that it was a fake encounter.

The police officials named in the magistrate's report were Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde of Thane crime branch, assistant police inspector Nilesh More, head constables Abhijeet More and Harish Tawade and police driver Satish Khatal.