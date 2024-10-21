News
Bomb threats: Govt plans to amend aviation security rules

Bomb threats: Govt plans to amend aviation security rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 21, 2024 15:05 IST
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

Photograph: ANI Photo

In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats.

At a briefing in the national capital, Naidu said amendments are being planned to aviation security rules as well as the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.

 

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is continuously in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the situation of bomb threats to flights, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats
UK scrambles fighter jet to escort AI plane
Teen held for bomb threats to airlines over dispute
Shilpa Shows Off Her Mehendi
Kazan, Where Modi Is Headed On Tue
Kashmir will not become part of Pak: Farooq Abdullah
Sobhita's Wedding Festivities Start
Battle for two states 2024

Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats

Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats

