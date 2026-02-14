HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bomb scare on IndiGo flight after threat note found in toilet

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight after threat note found in toilet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 14, 2026 15:35 IST

x

A bomb threat discovered on a Shillong-bound IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport led to the aircraft being moved to an isolation bay for security checks, causing disruption and heightened security measures.

IMAGE: The passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks and precautionary measures.
  • Airport authorities are conducting a comprehensive search of the aircraft following standard operating procedures.
  • The bomb threat was discovered by a crew member before passengers boarded the flight.

A Shillong-bound aircraft was stranded at Kolkata airport for around four hours on Saturday following a bomb threat, an official statement said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 7304 was moved to the isolation bay after the discovery of a handwritten note claiming that a bomb had been placed on the plane, it said.

The threat, however, later turned out to be a hoax, and the flight left for its destination at 1.33 pm following a thorough search as per standard security protocols.

An Airports Authority of India spokesperson said the note was discovered in the lavatory by one of the crew members around 9.15 am, around 15 minutes before its scheduled departure time.

Some of the 60 passengers had already boarded the plane.

The passengers were safely deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay. Standard security protocols were followed and a thorough inspection was conducted by the agencies concerned, he said.

Upon completion of all safety checks and clearance by security authorities, the aircraft was declared safe for operations, the AAI spokesperson added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bomb-threat note found in Mumbai-New York plane toilet
Bomb-threat note found in Mumbai-New York plane toilet
Bomb hoax: AI flight remains airborne for hrs, returns
Bomb hoax: AI flight remains airborne for hrs, returns
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets after bomb scare
Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage
Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC
Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Aphrodisiac Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

webstory image 2

8 Questions To Ask Your Date. 8 Questions To A-V-O-I-D

webstory image 3

Get Fizzical! 9 Ultimate Cocktail Recipes

VIDEOS

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass' Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh0:46

IAF's Rafale majestic take off from Moran Bypass'...

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus1:01

UP Speaker Throws Mic Amid MLA Ruckus

Modi Makes Historic Landing Aboard C-130J Aircraft on Assam Highway1:20

Modi Makes Historic Landing Aboard C-130J Aircraft on...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO