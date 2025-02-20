Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage at Kochi airport

A passenger who jokingly responded that his luggage contained a 'bomb' when an airport security official questioned about its weight, has been booked, police said on Thursday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kochi International Airport security officials handed over Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, to Nedumbassery police following the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

The security officer inquired about the weight of Rasheed's luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate action and alert the police.

A case has been registered against him and he was released later, police added.