HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage at Kochi airport

Passenger booked for joking about bomb in luggage at Kochi airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 12:03 IST

x

A passenger who jokingly responded that his luggage contained a 'bomb' when an airport security official questioned about its weight, has been booked, police said on Thursday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kochi International Airport security officials handed over Rasheed, a native of Kozhikode, to Nedumbassery police following the incident that occurred around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

 

The security officer inquired about the weight of Rasheed's luggage after he completed boarding procedures for a flight from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur. In response, Rasheed remarked that it was a bomb, prompting officials to take immediate action and alert the police.

A case has been registered against him and he was released later, police added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane
Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Protocol tweaked amid spate of bomb threats to flights
Protocol tweaked amid spate of bomb threats to flights
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
US-bound AI flight among 7 get bomb threat on X
3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies
3-yr-old falls into garbage pit at Kochi airport, dies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Champions Trophy, The Numbers Game

webstory image 2

10-Min Pasta Salad Recipe

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town0:52

Shamita Shetty snapped with girl gang in town

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders1:24

Putin praises Trump for 'restraint' towards EU leaders

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in ceremony1:35

Rekha Gupta arrives at Ramlila Maidan for swearing-in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD