Bomb-threat note found in Mumbai-New York plane toilet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2025 13:53 IST

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to the Mumbai airport on Monday after a bomb threat note was found inside its toilet mid-air, officials said.

Photograph: @airindia/X

The aircraft, carrying more than 320 persons, landed safely in Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.

A passenger spotted the note with the message "There is a bomb in the flight" written on it inside the toilet and alerted the crew, a Sahar police official here said.

 

The flight later made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, he said.

"Nothing suspicious has been found (so far) and we are conducting the investigation," the official said, adding they were in the process of registering an FIR against unidentified person in connection with the matter.

There were 322 persons, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, a source said.

The Air India in a statement said, "A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) on Monday. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board."

The flight landed safely back in Mumbai at 10.25 am, it said.

"The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies, and Air India is extending its full cooperation to the authorities," the airline said.

The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on Tuesday, and all passengers have been offered hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until then, it said.

"Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our passengers by this disruption. As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
